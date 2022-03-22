MAKE YOUR MONEY GO FURTHER IN 2022 (Part 1)

Money management made simple

‘Money management’ sounds complicated but actually it comes down to:

• keeping track of all the money you receive

• keeping track of all the money you spend or give away

• making sure your money is somewhere safe where it can’t be stolen

• paying your bills, including (argh!) your tax bill

• checking that you aren’t spending too much

• planning for the future

•deciding how you will use your money.

There are no absolute rights and wrongs when it comes to money management, but there are sensible and less sensible things to do. For instance, if you want to make the most of your money, it is sensible to: