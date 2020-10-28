Major Drugs Haul in Union Hall

Drugs with an estimated street value of €22,000 were seized in Union Hall this evening.
News
Oct, 2020
Search in Union Hall yields €22k of cannabis; Bantry drugs hauls a sign of success; Grateful pensioner returns to scene of rescue; Senator Tim Lombard is self-isolating; The Bantry boys who became club legends; Five West Cork men play for Munster; A mother’s search for her son
Read more
Members from the West Cork divisional drugs unit carried out a search of a house at about 6pm.
For more, see tomorrow's Southern Star.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.