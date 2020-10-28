News

Major Drugs Haul in Union Hall

October 28th, 2020 6:51 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Drugs with an estimated street value of €22,000 were seized in Union Hall this evening.

Members from the West Cork divisional drugs unit carried out a search of a house at about 6pm.

For more, see tomorrow's Southern Star.

