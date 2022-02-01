News

Major drugs haul in Bantry confirmed

February 1st, 2022 10:05 AM

By Jackie Keogh

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained at Bantry Garda Station.

Share this article

Bantry gardaí have seized approximately €220,000 of suspected cannabis herb and arrested one man following a number of searches in the town yesterday.

Read this week’s Southern Star for the full story.

***

Advertisement | See Tom Harte Farm Services for more | 087 8327645

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.