Mae’s walk in memory of her grandad

A WOMAN from Union Hall is doing something remarkable to honour the memory of her dearly departed grandad, Michael Lees.

Mae Lynch (23) should be in her second year reading world languages at UCC but instead she’s at home with her parents, David and Clare in Cahergal in Union Hall.

There she will stay during the lockdown.

However, she is in the process of walking 160km as a fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society, and as a tribute to her granddad.

The 160km is the equivalent of walking from Union Hall to Cork and back again. Mae began her journey last weekend and it will continue until Monday, May 18th, in 6km increments.

‘Ever since I learned of his diagnosis at the beginning of 2019, I wanted to do something to honour him, and when he passed away, last November, I was heartbroken,’ she said.

‘I had a special connection with my grandad. We had similar personalities, and a similar sense of humour. Although he lived in the UK, we got to see a lot of him, and I formed a close relationship with him. We all loved him.’

Mae is doing the 160km by walking her allocated 2km radius in Union Hall three times a day. As she’s walking, she said, ‘I am thinking of him, and all the good times we spent together: the memories we shared, and the positive impact he had on my life.’

Of course, all of the money that is donated through Mae’s GoFundMe page will go directly to the Irish Cancer Society, a charity that is close to everyone’s heart.

Already the fund has reached her initial €600 target, but Mae said: ‘All donations will be gratefully received.’

For more see ‘To Cork and Back’ on gofundme.com.