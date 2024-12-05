Macroom’s fab four for Toy Show

FOUR talented young musicians from West Cork will showcase their talents to the nation as they feature on this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

Leila Foley, Conan Clery, and Sophia Corkery from Terelton NS, along with Áine Lucey from St Mary’s in Macroom, are known as the Chocolate Swappers String Quartet and are representing the Cork ETB School of Music.

They have been chosen as one of the acts to join presenter Patrick Kielty on the biggest TV programme of the year, which airs on Friday week, December 6th.

Their participation in the Late Late Toy Show shines a spotlight on the invaluable work of Cork ETB School of Music, in particular their teachers, Lisa O’Brien and Yvonne McCarthy.