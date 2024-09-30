Macroom under boil water notice again

JUST days after a long-running boil water notice for thousands of customers of Uisce Éireann in Macroom was lifted, the notice has been reinstated.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Uisce Éireann has issued a Boil Water Notice to protect the health of approximately 4,194 customers supplied by the Macroom public water supply.

This notice is being issued due to a combination of elevated levels of turbidity and operational issues at Macroom Water Treatment Plant caused by adverse weather during yesterday’s Met Éireann status orange weather warning.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.