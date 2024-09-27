Macroom’s ‘boil water’ notice lifted for residents

A ‘BOIL water’ notice affecting more than 4,000 people around Macroom has been lifted by Uisce Eireann.

The boil water notice was first issued by the water authority on August 27th and remained in place since due to ‘increased turbidity and operational difficulties at the water treatment plant’. Turbidity measures unwanted particles and by-products in the water and sometimes discolouration.

‘Uisce Éireann has completed remedial works on this supply and received satisfactory monitoring results,’ an Uisce Eireann spokesperson said.

‘Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible. Following satisfactory water samples and consultation with the Health Service Executive, the Boil Water Notice has now been lifted.’

The original boil water notice was issued as a precautionary measure to protect the health of approximately 4,194 customers.

‘All customers impacted by the Boil Water Notice can now resume normal use of the public water supply,’ the spokesperson said.

‘Uisce Eireann acknowledges the impact of the notice on customers and thanks the community for their support while the notice was in place.