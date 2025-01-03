Macra busy from Dunmanway to Budapest

AFTER a hectic build-up to Christmas for Carbery Macra, there’ll be no slowing down going into the New Year!

The Cork County Round of Capers will take place in Crookstown Hall on January 3rd, with Kilmeen and Ballinscarthy Macra representing Carbery.

Best of luck to both teams as they showcase their talents on stage!

Meanwhile the 5-a-side soccer tournament takes place in Dunmanway Community Sports Hall on January 5th at 11.30 AM.

Everyone is welcome to join the fun and kick off the new year with some friendly competition.

Carbery Titles Night is set for January 18th at 8pm in the Leap Inn.

Competitors will participate in on-stage interviews as they compete for the ‘Mr Personality’ and ‘Queen of the Castle’ titles.

Elsewhere congratulations are due to Bantry Macra member Fiona O’Leary, who shone at the national final of Impromptu Public Speaking in Mountrath, Co. Laois, finishing as runner-up.

A fantastic achievement, well done, Fiona!

The Creative Writing Competition is open for entries in short story and poetry categories.

Send your submissions to [email protected] by January 8th.

With a busy 2025 ahead, applications are now open for a Rural Youth Europe trip to Budapest, which takes place from March 16th to March 22nd 2025. Contact Carbery Macra for details.

And Macra National Office is seeking past members to volunteer as judges for competitions.

If you’re interested in giving back, get in touch!

The next Carbery Regional Meeting will take place on January 21st in Innishannon Hall.

Stay updated through Carbery Macra’s social. [email protected]