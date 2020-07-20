Lyons calls for common sense after GAA Covid scare

IN the wake of the recent Covid-19 scare in West Cork GAA, Carbery chairman Tom Lyons has urged all players to use their common sense in the weeks and months ahead as action resumes.

Three local GAA clubs – Argideen Rangers, Ballinascarthy and St Oliver Plunkett’s – temporarily suspended all activity late last week after it emerged that members of the clubs had been in contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. The knock-on effect was felt throughout the Carbery division as several other clubs, who had played challenge matches involving players from the three clubs, also decided to stop activities, as a precaution. The results of the Covid-19 tests all came back negative last weekend and all clubs resumed GAA activities this week, with Argideen Rangers adding: ‘We remind all our members to strictly adhere to the public health advice and guidelines provided by the HSE and by the GAA.’

Carbery GAA Chairman Tom Lyons has now called on players to use their common sense ahead of the upcoming divisional and county championships.

‘It is absolutely vital that all players take extra-special care in the coming months as a repeat of last week’s scare, in the middle of the championships, could bring everything to a grinding halt,’ Lyons said. ‘It now appears that the greatest threat to players could come, not on the pitch, but from social activities outside the playing arena. We would appeal to all players to use common sense and to remember how many teams and clubs could be affected by one single player testing positive.’

The Carbery and Cork championships begin on the weekend of July 24th-26th.