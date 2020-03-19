Lynch & McCarthy Ltd ensure an unrivalled after-sales service

Lynch & McCarthy Ltd is one of Ireland's leading suppliers of agricultural and construction equipment.

Led by brothers David and Peter McCarthy, Lynch & McCarthy Ltd was established in 1978 by their father Michael.

When founding the business Michael’s motto was ‘customer focused sales and service’, a motto that still holds true today.

At Lynch & McCarthy they strive to provide their customers with a broad selection of new and used equipment, parts and service with an emphasis on quality and dependability.

That’s according to David McCarthy.

Customer focused

‘Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do, which is why in 2013 we opened a second premises in Enniskeane to cater for our loyal base in West Cork.

‘It’s opening, along with our premises in Little Island ensures that our customers never have to travel too far to either branch in order to do their business’.

Market leaders

Lynch & McCarthy are proud to represent international market leaders in the machinery business such as Case IH, Manitou and Kverneland to name a few.

‘Not only do we represent them, but we also have all the best diagnostic equipment featuring the latest software updates on site in both Little Island and Enniskeane,’ David says.

Unrivalled service

Their talented team of fully qualified service engineers are supported by two hard-working apprentices.

This ensures that when you entrust Lynch & McCarthy to do a job, you’ll get the best service possible.

‘When it comes to after-sales service we’re confident that the service we provide is unrivalled across the country.

‘With constant factory-based training for our after sales team, five fully equipped service vans, a ten-tonne gantry system for quicker repair work and a whole host of specialist tools, there is no need to go anywhere else,’ David notes.

Best in class

Not only that, but they also have a dynamometer for accurate testing of tractor power output, a scanning system for accurate time keeping and a large stock of genuine parts and accessories for Case IH, Manitou & Kverneland.

Lynch and McCarthy is Ireland’s only Four Star Manitou Dealer. And don’t worry if you’re not based in Cork - they have a next day delivery service to all 32 counties.

And don’t forget the 12 month parts and labour warranty on Case IH parts when fitted by their experienced service team.

Lynch & McCarthy Ltd has premises in both Little Island and Enniskeane. Contact Little Island on (021) 451 0050 and Enniskeane on (023) 882 2621. For more information visit www.lynchmccarthy.ie.