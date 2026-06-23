Lydia (23) is Miss Universe finalist

A YOUNG West Cork mother has told how she went from being homeless to the finals of Miss Universe Ireland.

Lydia O’Keeffe (23) from Carrigaline made the shortlist to represent Ireland in the competition.

Lydia, who works as a social media assistant and model while training as a dental nurse, said she hoped to make her daughter proud.

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The mum-of-one was also a national gymnastics title holder for ten years before she found herself on the wrong side of the housing and accommodation crisis.

She said: ‘Pageants have always been my dream and I want to show my daughter you can do anything you want to once you work hard to achieve your goals.

‘I really want to advocate for the homeless, as I was homeless my whole pregnancy, so I saw first-hand how bad the homelessness crisis has gotten, and how it can happen so easily to

anyone.’

Current Miss Universe Ireland Aadya Srivastava (19) from Galway was crowned last summer by the 2024 title holder, Sofia Labus from Cork.

Miss Universe Ireland is credited with opening doors in modelling, media, business and advocacy for entrants.

The 2026 winner will represent Ireland on the world stage at the global final where over 100 countries will compete.