Luxury hotel plan for Dunboy Castle in Castletownbere

A MULTI-million euro fit-out is planned for Castletownbere’s Dunboy Castle which is finally being developed as a destination hotel and resort.

The striking castle which was on the market for €2.5m has been bought by Dublin businessman Paddy McKillen Jr.

While it’s currently a shell of a building, on completion, according to a spokesperson for McKillen’s Press Up hospitality group, it will include luxury rooms and suites, a spa and pool, gym, and weddings and events spaces.

The site includes an existing restored 84-bed castle, which is spread over 120,000sq ft and over 40 acres of woodlands overlooking Bantry Bay.

Paddy Jr has been the driving force behind some of Dublin’s most successful bars, clubs and restaurants. A recent project undertaken by him was Glasson Lakehouse in Westmeath. His father Paddy Snr’s property portfolio includes London’s most famous hotels The Connaught, the Berkeley and Claridges.

Dunboy Castle, once the home of the Puxley family, was originally bought by four local businessmen for €1m in 2000.

With other interests on board, restoration work got underway and 72 suites were added to the rear, with plans for it to become the country’s first six-star hotel.

But the project was a victim of the financial crash in 2008, and the 15th century castle has been abandoned since.

Meanwhile, the 16-bed, four-star Beara Coast has also hit the market, for €1.5m.

Cork South West FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan said the Dunboy deal was great news for the area.

‘This restoration means visitors can base themselves on the Beara Peninsula instead of Cork city or Killarney,’ the deputy said.