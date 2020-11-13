Luunah launch debut album

CORK band Luunah have just released their long-awaited debut album of the same name. The 10-track album explores themes such as transition, self-awareness and acceptance of the unknown.

At a time when social, economic and personal uncertainty is so pervasive, Luunah believe music is an authentic antidote, that can help people through this agonising period. Lead singer Sarah-Beth, a native of Kilmurry, wrote the songs throughout her final years of college.

‘They represent a pivotal stage in my life as I settled into adulthood,’ she reflects. ‘Writing has always been my way of processing emotions and animating the world around me. I would write in between college lectures, on my work breaks or at 2am on sleepless nights. I’d listen back to rough recordings on my phone and take mental notes on how the narrative embedded in chords could be brought further to life.’

The rest of the band comprises members Paul Brennan, Lee Kennedy, Emily Naughton and James Gormely. Their music is created in a collaborative manner where each member offers individual strengths and works to create emotional sparks in every line.

Producer Brian Casey helped the band to encapsulate their anti-pop vision in his West Cork studio, offering musical direction, insight and years of experience. Their music featured on a recent Southern Star podcast on southernstar.ie.