Ludgate laptops will help to keep students connected

SKIBBEREEN-based Ludgate has made 155 devices available for use by schools and students in West Cork during recent pandemic times.

The new chromebooks and refurbished laptops, have been donated through various companies and individuals and in some cases were sponsored by board members.

The initiative comes under the Ludgate Education programme, headed up by Kieran Collins, which currently has 16 primary and three secondary schools in its cluster.

‘Education systems across the world are being impacted by Covid-19. The response from education systems has been to turn to technological solutions to continue to engage their students in learning. While most schools are equipped with a minimum level of digital technology, this does not mean that all schools are equal in this regard. Many learners that do not have access to the internet and an appropriate device are at an immediate disadvantage.

‘Leading academic research shows that in Ireland,there is a significant digital divide. Students in rural Ireland are less likely to have a quiet place to study, access to a device for schoolwork, and school digital devices with sufficient capacity than their peers in urban areas,’ said Kieran.

Meanwhile, local firm GP Wood helped students to connect by donating 38 new chromebooks to St Mary’s Central School in Enniskeane before Christmas.

Any company or individual that would like to donate new or used IT equipment to Ludgate, should contact [email protected]