This week's Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 goes to lucky Prize Bond number LY 501310 held in County Cork.

The lucky bond was purchased in 2009. There were over 4220 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €274,950.

In addition to a €250,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of March, June, September and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000.

Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.