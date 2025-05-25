Love links Carrigaline to Courtmacsherry

LOVE was certainly in the air in Courtmacsherry on the May bank holiday Monday where Carrigaline’s Shane Houston, a software designer, proposed to his girlfriend scientist, Aisling Murphy, who also hails from Carrigaline.

Having met at a friend’s birthday party in Rochestown some ten years ago, love blossomed for the couple and it was very appropriate that they opted to choose Courtmacsherry to get engaged.

Ever since she was born, Aisling has spent much of her free time at her family’s holiday home in the scenic village, home to the all-weather Shannon-class lifeboat, the RNLB Val Adnams where the local Courtmacsherry RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

The young couple didn’t disclose what they did at the ‘Kissing Gate’ or whether Shane went on bended knee in the bluebell and garlic strewn Courtmacsherry Wood, that continues to be a great attraction as part of the Seven Heads Walks.

The just-engaged couple posed for a photograph at the Broadstrand Artists exhibition in St John’s Church Courtmacsherry where they informed The Southern Star that they have no date set yet for their wedding as they basked in happiness with family and friends.

Aisling said: ‘I’ve been coming to coming to Courtmacsherry all my life, as a teenager, I worked in the Stables (Courtmacsherry Horse Riding School) and Courtmacsherry has always been my special place.’