Local trio nominated for awards for volunteering

THE commitment of volunteers from West Cork will be recognised in this year’s Irish Red Cross Volunteer Awards, with local participants shortlisted in several prestigious categories.

This year’s award ceremony will take place in Croke Park on Saturday November 23rd, and there will be a large West Cork contingent.

John Joe Lyons, from Clonakilty, has been nominated for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of more than 50 years of service. His dedication to the Red Cross and his extensive experience make him a deserving candidate for this honour.

Pat Fitzgerald from Bandon/Crookstown is also up for the Lifetime Achievement Award, having also dedicated over five decades to the Red Cross. His leadership, particularly in organising fundraising and humanitarian efforts, has been instrumental in the branch’s success.

In the youth category, Courtney Kelleher, from Clonakilty, has been nominated for Youth Volunteer of the Year. Her energy and enthusiasm in serving the local community make her a standout example of the future of the Red Cross.

‘All of these finalists from Cork are amazing individuals and contribute so much and a huge amount of their free time helping others in the public and out and about in their communities through their selfless work for the Irish Red Cross,’ said Irish Red Cross secretary general Deirdre Garvey. ‘They all deserve so much credit and we congratulate them for getting to the final stages of the Irish Red Cross Volunteer Awards.’