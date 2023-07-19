Local RNLI volunteers are on the ball at Croker

THE Rebel spirit was on show at Croke Park at the All-Ireland hurling semi-final last Sunday when RNLI volunteers, dressed in full lifeboat kit, unfurled a giant flag as part of their ‘Float to Live’ campaign.

RNLI volunteers unveiled the the flag of an all-weather lifeboat before throw-in at the Clare v Kilkenny All-Ireland semi-final. A second group of RNLI crew wearing county jerseys revealed a flag with a water safety message, calling on everyone to ‘Float to Live’.

Among the Cork RNLI crew were Vincent O’Donovan, Angela Veldman, Denis Murphy, Tadhg McCarthy, and Lucy McCarthy from Courtmacsherry, Owen Hackett, and Gerard Quinn from Kinsale, Kevin Daly from Youghal and Phil Maguire, Shane O’Sullivan, and Gary Heslin from Crosshaven.

The RNLI and GAA water safety partnership serves to raise awareness of drowning prevention and to educate communities on how to stay safe in and around the water.

The partnership is part of the GAA’s Healthy Clubs programme and has seen RNLI lifeboat crew visiting GAA clubs around Ireland to deliver water safety talks to all age groups.

Vincent O’Donovan, Courtmacsherry RNLI deputy launching authority said: ‘It was a privilege for our crew in Cork to be invited to Croke Park on such a big day in the GAA’s championship calendar and to have the opportunity to promote a key drowning prevention message, float to live.’

The campaign advises people who find themselves unexpectedly in water to try and relax and float. ‘Your instinct will tell you to swim hard. But cold water shock could make you gasp uncontrollably,’ said Vincent. ‘Then you could breathe in water and drown. Instead, we want you to float to live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged. Relax and try to breathe normally. Move your hands to help you stay afloat. It’s okay if your legs sink. Spread your arms and legs to improve stability.’