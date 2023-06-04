Local media body gets new president of its association

THE new president of Local Ireland, the association representing local news publishers around the country, is head of Irish Times Regionals Dan Linehan.

Mr Linehan takes over the presidency from Declan McGuire, managing director of the Connacht Tribune.

His appointment was confirmed at the recent annual general meeting of Local Ireland at Bloomfield House Hotel in Mullingar.

Mr Linehan, who has served as vice-president of the organisation for the last two years, said the coming years are a very important time for local publishers with many important issues to be addressed, including the implementation of the Future of Media Commission recommendations, defamation reform, the role and support for local publishers in public service reporting and helping publishers develop commercial digital offerings.

Mr McGuire acknowledged the work done by the executive in the past two years under the direction of executive director, Bob Hughes, on several projects related to the publishing industry, but most especially the successful conclusion of the long-running campaign for the abolition of vat on newspapers.

Mr Hughes said he looked forward to working with Mr Linehan on the key policy priorities for the association, including government supports, government advertising, fair remuneration for content from the tech platforms and the reform of the legislation for defamation.

Local Ireland members also elected Seán Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star, as vice-president for the next two years.