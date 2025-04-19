Local man running in Paris for charity

A MACROOM dad of three is taking on his first marathon abroad this weekend and in doing so, hopes to raise much needed funds for CUH cancer services.

Darrell Holden (37) from Masseytown will be taking on the Paris marathon on Sunday April 13th and has already raised almost €4,000 through his iDonate page, Darrell Holden’s Road to Paris.

‘I saw what went on in the paediatric cancer services at the hospital when I visited there and that struck a chord with me. I wanted to help other families too who find themselves dealing with cancer,’ said Darrell.

This is Darrell’s second marathon to date, having ran the Dingle Marathon late last year in four hours and sixteen minutes. He has been training for the past 13 weeks for this important event and is hoping to knock some time off his last marathon.

‘The opportunity came up with CUH to run in Paris and I said I’d just go for it. I set up my iDonate page in January which originally had a target of €3,500, so I have surpassed that already which is great.’

Darrell’s wife Christina and their son Cayden will accompany him to Paris and will no doubt be supporting him on the streets of the French capital.