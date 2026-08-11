Julie O'Brien defends her title in Adrigole Five-Mile Run

JULIE O’Brien (Durrus AC) made it back-to-back titles when she won the women’s race in the Adrigole GAA Five-Mile Run, sponsored by Five Star Fitness Kenmare.

Finishing in 34:20, O’Brien was just outside the time she ran when winning last year, but was still comfortable ahead of Beara AC duo Kristen O’Sullivan (38:13) and Sandra Harrington (44:20).

Aidan Rundel Muller won the men’s race in 30:18, followed by Bobby Tangney (Kenmare AC) in 31:36, and Patrick Philips (LSA AC) in 32:32

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Juvenile winners were, in the boys’ race, Darragh Coppinger (Bantry AC) in 33:15, and in the girls’ race, Leonie Figueria in 45:08.

Age category winners were as follows – Male 40–50: Damian Keating, 33:16; Male 50–60: Liam O'Connor (Beara AC), 34:44; Male 60+: Raymond Smith (Kenmare AC), 34:58; Female 40–50: Gillian McCarthy, 44:30; Female 50–60: Breda McElhinney (Bantry AC), 46:23; Female 60+: Noeleen O'Shea, 47:08.

‘It was a fantastic day, with 92 participants taking on our scenic but demanding course. Thank you to Five Star Fitness Kenmare for their generous support, which helped make the event such a success,’ organisers said.

‘The race is quickly becoming a must-do event for running enthusiasts, thanks to the tough and challenging nature of the route, which continues to attract runners looking to test themselves against one of the most unique courses in the county.

‘Just as importantly, participants continue to rave about the fun, friendly and welcoming atmosphere, making it a race people look forward to returning to year after year.’