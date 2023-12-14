Local fisherman dies in tragedy off south-west coast

A FISHERMAN from West Cork has died in what is believed to have been a tragic accident at sea early on Thursday morning.

The incident happened about 200kms off the south-west coast. The alarm was raised at around 12.30am, when the fisherman was found unconscious, but efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

The vessel is making its way back to West Cork.

'This is devastating for the entire community. You can imagine the grief of that poor family. They have asked for privacy at this time,' the chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation Patrick Murphy told The Southern Star.