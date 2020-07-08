Local FF and FGers gave their full support to deal

MEMBERS of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in Cork South West voted overwhelmingly to back the Programme for Government last weekend.
Fianna Fáil party members voted 73.58% in favour of forming a government and just 26.42% voted against the proposal.
Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan told The Southern Star that those high figures demonstrated the desire among members for a government to be formed first and foremost in what are extraordinary times.
‘Also there’s a lot of important legislation that needs to be passed and I think the members took a pragmatic approach that a government needed to be formed,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.
‘I know for a lot of people it would have been difficult but they still did it in the national interest. I feel it was an endorsement for me, too, as it’s a huge opportunity having a government TD in Cork South West and I hope they would have seen the potential benefits of that.’
Meanwhile, Fine Gael party members in Cork South West voted 70% in favour of the Programme for Government, but a spokesperson for The Green Party said that no details of their members’ votes are available. ‘We didn’t collect that kind of information. It was all anonymised,’ said the spokesperson.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.