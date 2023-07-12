Local Council district to run Camden Fort

COUNCIL officials met with the volunteers of Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven recently to outline the future plans for the re-opening and further development of the fort.

The major tourist attraction on the edge of the coastal village is currently closed and is not expected to open for this coming summer season, due to staffing issues and the need to carry out necessary structural works, the Council says.

The fort has been the star of the RTÉ series Ultimate Hell Week and its famous coastal views attract tourists there annually.

‘Volunteers and Council staff look forward to working together in a spirit of open co-operation and engagement to firmly establish Camden Fort Meagher as a jewel in the crown of Cork Harbour’s tourism assets,’ said a Council spokesperson.

‘We will be working together to reopen the fort to visitors in the near future with the objective of extended opening arrangements in due course. The Council and volunteers are united in their ambition to further invest in and develop the facility,’ they added.

They also added that the meeting was a ‘key step’ in developing this partnership approach.

‘Please bear with us whilst recruitment and logistics are finalised. We look forward to welcoming you to Camden Fort Meagher very soon to showcase this amazing facility.’

At a Council meeting in May, councillors spoke about how they were getting it ‘in the neck’ about the fact that this popular and important tourist facility is closed.

One of the highlights of the year was a day in August when modellers of miniature military and other memorabilia would host an open day which drew hundreds of visitors. There were also some large scale items like Irish army tanks on display on the day.