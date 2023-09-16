Local co-ops link up with IWG on ‘cutting-edge’ workspaces

TWO West Cork co-operatives have linked up with a multinational office provider to open a new workspace in Clonakilty which can accommodate up to 150 workers.

The 8,200sq ft Regus Clonakilty facility in the West Cork Business and Technology Park will include co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, and a business lounge.

The opening follows a partnership agreement with Regus’ parent group IWG and Drinagh and Lisavaird co-ops. Drinagh and Lisavaird have entered into a management agreement with Regus for the office space in Clonakilty.

Drinagh and Lisavaird Dairy Co-ops decided to invest in the IWG platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the expanding demand for hybrid working.

Situated in Building A of the West Cork Business and Technology Park, this location is

part of a drive by IWG to meet the rising demand for flexible working space in Cork. The building will host already established firms and start-ups across a range of industries in West Cork.

Pat Moriarty CEO Lisavaird Co-Op and Seamus Daly CEO Drinagh Co-Op commented: ‘As two companies imbedded in the West Cork community for almost 100 years, we are excited by this opportunity to partner with IWG in creating a local employment hub. This facility will allow people, who currently have to travel out of West Cork, the chance to work locally as well as providing workspace for individuals and companies who may wish to establish themselves here.’

IWG already counts 83% of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base, and chief executive and founder Mark Dixon said: ‘We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Ireland with this latest opening in Cork. As an important business hub, Clonakilty is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work in partnership with Drinagh and Lisavaird Co-ops to develop the Regus brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.

‘Our opening in West Cork Business and Technology Park in Clonakilty comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.’

Regus is part of the IWG group and the location is part of IWG’s plan to add 1,000 new locations globally over the next year. According to IWG, hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of over €11,000 per employee.