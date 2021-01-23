Local climate ambassadors are honoured

THREE West Cork climate ambassadors have been honoured for their tremendous work during 2020.

They are: Bandon Grammar School student Aiyana Helder, Cape Clear’s Treasa Cadogan and Alice Glendinning, co-founder of the Doughnut Economy West Cork Group.

The trio were honoured for ‘Outstanding Achievement’ at the recent virtual Climate Ambassador Awards for their work in communicating and taking action on climate change. Over the course of the year, Climate Ambassadors carried out 397 climate actions, directly engaging over 165,000 people, and also created 585 climate communications, reaching an estimated 1.9m people.

Aiyana was recognised for her work speaking at assemblies on fast fashion and climate action, and speaking to school management regarding biodiversity improvements, climate education and energy reduction. She also spoke at the UCC Climate Conference and their Green Flag Day, and published articles on women’s rights and climate change.

UCC student Treasa Cadogan started a farmers’ market on Cape Clear to encourage her community to consume more sustainable food. She shared her story at two virtual United Nations events and is currently exploring the world of permaculture in her final year of study.

Project manager Alice Glendinning carried out several presentations on sustainability in the workplace to both TY’s and the local active retirement group. She also co-founded the Doughnut Economy West Cork.

A total of 164 citizens from a wide range of backgrounds including secondary school students and teachers, university students, academics, farmers and business people were all selected to be Climate Ambassadors in 2020.

The programme, now in its third year, has gone from strength-to-strength with Climate Ambassadors gaining key skills and confidence to take action, and inspiring others to join them on their journey.