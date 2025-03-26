Local West Cork centres get funding for refurb

SEVERAL West Cork community centres have been awarded capital grants totalling €430,000 for improvement and refurbishment works.

Among the recipients are Butlerstown Community Hall, which will receive €100,000 for a new roof and wiring, and Goleen Community Centre, awarded €69,380 for roof replacement.

Bantry Boys Club Community Centre will benefit from €92,426 to upgrade emergency doors, flooring, and convert a former squash court into multipurpose rooms.

The funding will also provide €32,781 to Beara West Family Resource Centre for a fully accessible toilet, a platform lift, and refurbishment of the youth room, €85,051 for Cox’s Community Hall in Dunmanway to fund essential roof maintenance, €17,204 to fund the installation of acoustic panels and blackout blinds at Cape Clear Cooperative, and €38,718 to Castletownkenneigh Community Hall for fire doors, accessibility works, lights, sound system with audio loop, and installation of attic stairs.

‘Community centres are the heart of our communities, hosting some of our most cherished moments, both in good times and in challenging ones,’ Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) said.

‘This funding is a fantastic boost, and I’m delighted to see these vital spaces being supported,’ he said.