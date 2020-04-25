Local boutique reaches out to customers online

THE owner of one of Clonakilty’s leading fashion boutiques, Bella Donna, has adapted to the restrictions of the lockdown by reaching out to customers via a brand new app.

Oonagh Croke O’Donoghue, the owner of Bella Donna at Pearse Street, has been consistently successful because she always keeps pace with current trends.

But no one could have predicted at the start of this year that businesses would have to move online to meet the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 crisis.

The Clonakilty businesswoman has joined with other independent retailers to become part of a major new fashion app called Bezzu.

Speaking on the day the app was launched this week, Oonagh explained that Bezzu allows independent fashion retailers to connect with customers online. It is available to download free of charge on Android and IOS devices for retailers and shoppers alike.

Oonagh said: ‘I decided it would be a positive development. It is certainly a new move for me because I did not have an online presence, or ecommerce function, before now.

‘But that clearly is the way things are moving and my customers are delighted to know that they can easily connect with Bella Donna online.’

The highly personalised app offers fashion lovers a streamlined experience to explore, shop, and share products from the comfort of their own home.

‘So many people now are working from home, it stands to reason that they need to shop from home too,’ said Oonagh.

As an independent retailer, she believes it is important that she should do whatever is necessary to reach out to her clientele – the customers that have been loyal to Bella Donna for more than 13 years.

Another positive benefit, according to Oonagh, is that by shopping local, people can continue to support the local economy and local jobs.