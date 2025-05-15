Local biodiversity to be celebrated in Leap festival

A CELEBRATION of local biodiversity, as well as the need to rewild the landscape, will be explored in the second annual BioFest West Cork to be held at Cecas in Leap later this month.

Róisín Foley, one of the organisers of the festival, said they were thrilled with the success of the festival in 2024, and are looking forward to an even busier programme in 2025.

The first day of the festival, which is being run as part of National Biodiversity Week, begins at the Centre for Climate, Biodiversity and Sustainability, otherwise known as Cecas, at Myross Wood House in Leap.

The second day of the festival, Sunday, will feature a BioFest bus tour of two different sites that show biodiversity in action.

Róisín said BioFest is made possible through the collaborative efforts and resources of its partners, the Green Economy Foundation and Cecas: ‘We celebrate the biodiversity of West Cork through workshops and events with the people who are working for a better future,’ she said.

Funded by the Irish Environmental Network, Saturday’s programme is entirely free, and features a broad range of events for all ages, from children’s events to public discussions, with art and nature events, as well as talks and hands-on workshops.

There will also be meadow making, a session on shoreline biodiversity, a biodiversity-in-the-garden talk, a farming-for-biodiversity talk, and a heritage flax workshop.

New to the programme is the ‘BioFest Conversation’ on the theme of ‘Restoring Nature’. At this, the new film Heal the Land, as well as the short film Making Europe a Wilder Place, will be shown.

According to Róisín, Ireland is considered to be one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, so the challenge is ‘huge’ and will require efforts to restore nature ‘at scale.’

‘There is so much to be gained in restoring nature, especially in a region like West Cork where our communities and their economies depend on the quality of the natural environment,’ she said.

This year’s festival is working with other West Cork and nationally-based individuals and organisations, including the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Páirc n’ Tobair, Trees on the Land, StreamScapes Ireland, Crooked Boot Farm, The National Biodiversity Data Centre, The Environmental Forum, Regenerate, Farming for Nature, 2 Green Shoots and The Green Economy Foundation, all of whom will be helping to deliver the programme.

The BioFest West Cork festival takes place on Saturday May 17th and Sunday May 18th.