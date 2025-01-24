LIVE updates from Storm Éowyn

08.40am: N71 on the hill down to Skibbereen from Leap.

08.30am: Reports of a tree blocking road to Sheeps Head, Bantry.

07.55am: Most power outages are on the west coast with several large outages in the West Cork region.

07.46am: Cork County Council received a low volume of calls overnight as the public heeded the warnings to stay indoors during the dangerous weather event. Assistance was provided to those calls where it was safe to do so. Council crews will be rolling out today when possible to assess and fix the damage around the county.

07.35am: Storm Éowyn damage has impacted over 560,000 homes, farms and businesses. The ESB Networks teams will commence restoring power where it is safe to do so.

07.34am: Maximum gusts of 130km/h were recorded across the county with up to 40mm of rainfall recorded which created multiple hazards.

There are trees down right across the county and power outages for more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Cork alone.

07.20am: There are numerous power outages reported around West Cork after Storm Éowyn made impact last night. There are reports of trees down on roads from Skibbereen to Leap, Clonakilty, Bandon, Innishannon and lots more.

No power up around laragh national school. Substation by the macroom road is the fault over 240 zv0 customer's. pic.twitter.com/Hoi8RrUfCx — Denis Thomas (@official_dthoma) January 24, 2025

Power out in Old Chapel. How's the rest of Bandon? — Bandon Town (@bandon) January 24, 2025

16.45pm: People are reminded of the importance of securing loose objects in gardens etc to minimise the risk of flying debris in advance of Storm Éowyn.

16:15pm: As a result of Storm Éowyn, all Cork County Council facilities will remain closed tomorrow.

This includes:

•Council Offices

•Libraries

•Swimming Pools

•Civic Amenity Sites

•Tourist Facilities

🔴 Our Crisis Management Team convened this afternoon ahead of the Status Red Wind warning that will be in place for Cork from 2.00am until 10.00am tomorrow morning. Storm Éowyn is an extremely dangerous system, bringing severe, destructive, and damaging gusts, which will… pic.twitter.com/oNocxN2xPj — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) January 23, 2025

15:20pm: Cork County Council release update ahead of Storm Éowyn.

15.00: In line with a status red warning issued by Met Éireann, all National Parks and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) sites will be closed on Friday 24th January.

Public safety is a priority for NPWS. Facilities and amenities on all sites will be closed and will be opened only following review of all conditions.

14.25pm: The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, today urged farmers, fishers and people in rural areas to take precautions and prepare for the approaching Storm Éowyn. It is important that steps are taken in advance to minimise the risks to people, livestock and property when the storm arrives. The Department is urging everyone to follow closely the advice of the authorities noting farmers should check that buildings and loose objects are secure. By ensuring that livestock have shelter, feed and access to water, working during dangerous conditions can be avoided.

14.09pm: HSE South West advises that there will be significant disruption to services tomorrow in light of the status red weather warning associated with Storm Éowyn.

All non-urgent clinics and appointments in Cork and Kerry on Friday, January 24th are cancelled.

12.56pm: Tomorrow's court in Clonakilty has now been cancelled and will sit on Wednesday, 29th of January in Clonakilty.

12.45pm: Schools in counties under a red warning will close for the day on Friday as Storm Éowyn hits the country.

Public Transport will also not be running during the red warning so make sure to stay up to date with your provider for further updates.

12.44pm: Cork County Council have a list of emergency contact details should anyone need them during Storm Éowyn.

⚠️Storm Éowyn is an extremely dangerous system and is expected to cause serious impacts, so please make sure pay heed to the relevant safety advice. 🙏 💨 The forecasted winds have the capacity to bring severe, destructive and damaging gusts, which will constitute a risk to… pic.twitter.com/zJMIRer8Rh — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) January 23, 2025

12.18pm: St Joseph's Girls Primary School in Skibbereen will be closed all day tomorrow Friday due to the storm. We are sure many other schools will follow suit.

The red warning may only be in place until 10.00am but the aftermath on the roads could provide unsafe driving conditions.

12.00pm: Please check in on vulnerable neighbours or family members, prepare your garden and property and charge all devices like phones and torches.

11.55am: The Garda Press Office has asked people to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take action to protect themselves and their properties. They have stated that sea conditions and waves will be dangerous so do not approach coastlines; Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry.

Once the storm has passed there will be fallen trees, structural and other unexpected debris, and fallen or damaged live electricity wires in many areas across the country so please be careful in the aftermath.

11.31am: Fishing fleets are heading for shelter in Castletownbere and Bantry Bay ahead of Storm Éowyn tonight.