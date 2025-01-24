LIVE updates from Storm Éowyn

MET ÉIREANN has issued a red weather warning for Ireland which is in place from 03.00am on Friday, January 24th until 10.00am the same morning.
An Orange weather warning follows this up until 04.00pm on Friday.
According to Met Éireann, 'gale force southerly winds becoming westerly will bring severe, damaging and destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h.'
In an emergency dial 999 or 112.
Issues can be reported overnight on Thursday and throughout Friday to the Cork County Council’s Emergency Number on 021 4800048
ESB faults/emergency phone lines: 1800 372 999
You can check the status of power outages at powercheck.ie
Uisce Éireann customers can get in touch with any issues or concerns via their 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278.
15.30pm: The weather is a lot calmer across West Cork allowing ESB and Council crews to get to work.
15.20pm: Tanya from Ukraine feeding birds next to a collapsed fence during Storm Éowyn in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
14.05pm: Vodafone Ireland has issued a network update as the red warning for Storm Éowyn ends in 25 counties. Sheila Kavanagh, Network Director for Vodafone Ireland has confirmed that Vodafone Network Teams have been mobilised to effected areas of the country to restore connectivity.
🚗 The R612 Carrigaline to Crosshaven road has now reopened. pic.twitter.com/SSAIonzf0a
12.50pm: Fields Supervalu in Skibbereen was wiped out yesterday as their busy staff members begin stocking the shelves after the storm.
12.10pm: Priority areas for Council crews include reopening the R586 Ballineen to Bandon road; The R600 Kinsale to Ballinspittle road; and the R612 Carrigaline to Crosshaven road. These routes are currently impassable due to fallen trees. The M8 Blackwater Viaduct, Fermoy has now reopened to traffic. The N71 near Glengarriff Golf Club has also reopened.
There are multiple incidents of trees down across the county due to Storm Éowyn.
At this point in time, the following roads are particularly impacted.
Please be aware that this list will continue to evolve due to the ever-changing nature of the response, and as further information becomes available:
- R586 by Carhoon West: Tree blocking the road from Ballineen to Bandon. Road closed.
- Ballygarvan: Tree partially blocking Ballygarvan quarry entrance.
- N71 Smorane: Tree blocking one side of the road from Skibbereen to Leap.
- Quarry Hall Grenagh: Tree down.
- Macroom, Ummera: Road blocked after tree fell on powerlines.
- Coachford to Carrigadrohid: Tree partially blocking the road.
- R629 Ballinacurra to Cloyne: Tree down, road fully obstructed.
- L7009 Pottery Road, Cobh: Tree down, road fully blocked.
- Sheeps Head: Tree blocking the road.
- R600-196 Ballinspittle to Kinsale: Tree blocking the road just after the bridge.
- N73 outside Mitchelstown: Tree down.
- Ballinrea Cross, Carrigaline: Reports of a tree down.
- Whitewell Cross from Whitegate: Tree down.
- Killumney village: Reports of a tree down.
- Cooldurragha, Union Hall: Tree blocking the road.
- Glengarriff: Tree down blocking the road in and out, near Glengarriff Golf Club.
- N22 Crookstown to Macroom: Tree blocking half of the main road.
- Carrigaline: Tree down outside the gate of Avondale United Pitch, blocking the road to Fernhill.
- Ballymore to Cobh: Big tree down.
- R629 Balliancurra to Cloyne: Tree down.
12.00pm: As Storm Éowyn passes through the country and clean-up operations get underway, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is urging that the immediate clean-up operation be left with the emergency services and professional operators who have the necessary competence to undertake the work safely. While well-intentioned members of the public may be tempted to help, the HSA strongly advises that only trained and competent operators equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) handle chainsaws.
White horses race ( & crash into..) the Old Head of Kinsale lighthouse in West Cork as “Storm Éowyn” batters the South Coast of Ireland!! 😳😱🚨🌊🌊🌊💡🏠 ⚠️ #StormÈowyn #StormEowyn #Eowyn #Éowyn #redwarning #StaySafe #wind #weather #storm #sea #ocean #nature #landscape #Photo… pic.twitter.com/bYuAGOAXU2
11.25am: Crews have been deployed across West Cork to make the roads safe again.
11.00am: Power is being restored right across West Cork with many areas expected to come online as the day progresses. Big shout out to the ESB and Council crews out there today.
10.57am: Ballymartle hill towards Riverstick is impassable.
10.30am: Phonelines and emails are down at Cork County Council offices in Cobh, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Schull and Bandon this morning. Please contact their Emergency Line at (021) 4800048 and your query will be dealt with as soon as possible.
10.05am: Tree down blocking main road to Bantry near cottages by mountain view.
10:00am: The red weather warning has now officially been lifted.
09:45am: Crews are out removing debris off the N71 between Skibbereen and Leap.
09.23am: Tree down on the Coppeen Road just above Dunmanway.
09.20am: Cork County Council crews will begin mobilising at 10.00am to respond to storm damage across the county.
09.02am: There is a tree blocking the R600 Ballinspittle to Kinsale Road just after the bridge going towards Ballinspittle. There are also reports of trees down in many areas such as Glengarriff, Skibbereen, the Ballineen to Bandon road, Carrigadrohid, Crosshaven, Fivemilebridge, Cobh, Cloyne, and Killavullen.
09.00am: Storm Éowyn damage has impacted over 715,000 homes, farms and businesses. The ESB Networks teams will commence restoring power where it is safe to do so. They expect the storm to cause more power outages as it makes it's way up the country.
08.57am: Reports of a telephone line down between Schull and Durrus closer to Schull.
08.43am: Just outside Skibbereen on the Leap side.
08.40am: N71 on the hill down to Skibbereen from Leap.
08.30am: Reports of a tree blocking road to Sheeps Head, Bantry.
07.55am: Most power outages are on the west coast with several large outages in the West Cork region.
07.46am: Cork County Council received a low volume of calls overnight as the public heeded the warnings to stay indoors during the dangerous weather event. Assistance was provided to those calls where it was safe to do so. Council crews will be rolling out today when possible to assess and fix the damage around the county.
07.35am: Storm Éowyn damage has impacted over 560,000 homes, farms and businesses. The ESB Networks teams will commence restoring power where it is safe to do so.
07.34am: Maximum gusts of 130km/h were recorded across the county with up to 40mm of rainfall recorded which created multiple hazards.
There are trees down right across the county and power outages for more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Cork alone.
07.20am: There are numerous power outages reported around West Cork after Storm Éowyn made impact last night. There are reports of trees down on roads from Skibbereen to Leap, Clonakilty, Bandon, Innishannon and lots more.
No power up around laragh national school. Substation by the macroom road is the fault over 240 zv0 customer's. pic.twitter.com/Hoi8RrUfCx
Power out in Old Chapel. How's the rest of Bandon?
16.45pm: People are reminded of the importance of securing loose objects in gardens etc to minimise the risk of flying debris in advance of Storm Éowyn.
16:15pm: As a result of Storm Éowyn, all Cork County Council facilities will remain closed tomorrow.
This includes:
•Council Offices
•Libraries
•Swimming Pools
•Civic Amenity Sites
•Tourist Facilities
🔴 Our Crisis Management Team convened this afternoon ahead of the Status Red Wind warning that will be in place for Cork from 2.00am until 10.00am tomorrow morning.
Storm Éowyn is an extremely dangerous system, bringing severe, destructive, and damaging gusts, which will… pic.twitter.com/oNocxN2xPj
15:20pm: Cork County Council release update ahead of Storm Éowyn.
15.00: In line with a status red warning issued by Met Éireann, all National Parks and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) sites will be closed on Friday 24th January.
Public safety is a priority for NPWS. Facilities and amenities on all sites will be closed and will be opened only following review of all conditions.
14.25pm: The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, today urged farmers, fishers and people in rural areas to take precautions and prepare for the approaching Storm Éowyn. It is important that steps are taken in advance to minimise the risks to people, livestock and property when the storm arrives. The Department is urging everyone to follow closely the advice of the authorities noting farmers should check that buildings and loose objects are secure. By ensuring that livestock have shelter, feed and access to water, working during dangerous conditions can be avoided.
14.09pm: HSE South West advises that there will be significant disruption to services tomorrow in light of the status red weather warning associated with Storm Éowyn.
All non-urgent clinics and appointments in Cork and Kerry on Friday, January 24th are cancelled.
12.56pm: Tomorrow's court in Clonakilty has now been cancelled and will sit on Wednesday, 29th of January in Clonakilty.
12.45pm: Schools in counties under a red warning will close for the day on Friday as Storm Éowyn hits the country.
Public Transport will also not be running during the red warning so make sure to stay up to date with your provider for further updates.
12.44pm: Cork County Council have a list of emergency contact details should anyone need them during Storm Éowyn.
⚠️Storm Éowyn is an extremely dangerous system and is expected to cause serious impacts, so please make sure pay heed to the relevant safety advice. 🙏
💨 The forecasted winds have the capacity to bring severe, destructive and damaging gusts, which will constitute a risk to… pic.twitter.com/zJMIRer8Rh
12.18pm: St Joseph's Girls Primary School in Skibbereen will be closed all day tomorrow Friday due to the storm. We are sure many other schools will follow suit.
The red warning may only be in place until 10.00am but the aftermath on the roads could provide unsafe driving conditions.
12.00pm: Please check in on vulnerable neighbours or family members, prepare your garden and property and charge all devices like phones and torches.
11.55am: The Garda Press Office has asked people to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take action to protect themselves and their properties. They have stated that sea conditions and waves will be dangerous so do not approach coastlines; Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry.
Once the storm has passed there will be fallen trees, structural and other unexpected debris, and fallen or damaged live electricity wires in many areas across the country so please be careful in the aftermath.
11.31am: Fishing fleets are heading for shelter in Castletownbere and Bantry Bay ahead of Storm Éowyn tonight.
Fishing fleets heading for shelter in Castletownbere and Bantry Bay ahead of #StormEowyn pic.twitter.com/L156k7XOhA
11.30am: For anybody flying this evening or tomorrow Cork Airport has advised for the most accurate and up-to-date flight information to contact their airline or refer to their airline's website/mobile app.
A Status Red (wind) weather warning for Cork and various other counties will be in place from 02:00 to 10:00 tomorrow, Friday.
🚗 Travelling conditions are expected to be extremely dangerous. Passengers intending to travel to/from the airport should follow instructions and… pic.twitter.com/AwEjXXMYXY
Latest ARPEGE weather model charts updated and no real change and certainly no downgrades in terms of gusts forecast. These charts show really disturbing gusts from #StormÉowyn pic.twitter.com/pbOq0ZKsIo
11.18am: In accordance with the advice from the National Emergency Coordination Group and to ensure the safety of customers and An Post staff, there will be no postal deliveries or collections on Friday due to Storm Éowyn. Post Offices will remain closed for the duration of the red warning but will seek to reopen once it is safe to do so and conditions allow.
11.15am: Storm Éowyn is edging ever so closer to West Cork as seen below in the red from the earth.nullschool.net website.
11.11am: Bere Island Ferries have cancelled all sailings for tomorrow, Friday 24th January.
Please note Bere Island Ferries have cancelled all sailings for tomorrow, Friday 24th January due to #StormEowyn pic.twitter.com/tyxeTZWshR
Met Éireann has issued nationwide red weather warnings for Friday January 24th due to #StormÉowyn
Here is some advice on how to stay prepared. In case of electricity related emergencies call us on 1800 372 999.
Remember to always #StaySafe and #StayClear of electricity wires. pic.twitter.com/nqChczNtVm
09.54am: All 32 counties have now been upgraded to a red warning which according to Carlow Weather on X is 'a very rare event'.
All 32 counties now have a red warning as the UK Met Office have upgraded Northern Ireland to red also! A very rare event. #StormÉowyn pic.twitter.com/b3qgMELY90
09.45am: Judith Ralston has presented the weather for the BBC for over two decades and posted the below on X.
This is one major storm. I’ve not seen anything like it in my career. Please please keep up to date with the @metofficeScot @metoffice warnings there are numerous out right now including an Amber high wind. #StormEowyn pic.twitter.com/BvWkYC4sfJ
09.40am: The electricity network is expected to be severely impacted tonight, prepare for the storm by ensuring your mobile phone is fully charged to enable communication and any other necessary devices.
09.30am: The calm before the storm in Bantry
The calm before the Storm…Stay Safe @PortofCork @Corkcoco @pure_cork @Failte_Ireland @TourismIreland @GoToIreland @SouthernStarIRL @corkbeo pic.twitter.com/vKi6lZGhcn
