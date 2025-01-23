Cork County Council release update ahead of Storm Éowyn

CORK County Council’s Crisis Management Team convened this afternoon ahead of the Status Red Wind warning that will be in place for Cork from 2.00am until 10.00am tomorrow morning.

Storm Éowyn is an extremely dangerous system, bringing severe, destructive, and damaging gusts, which will constitute a risk to life and property.

Cork County Council is urging people to stay at home, to shelter in place and not to travel.

A Status Orange Wind warning will be in effect from midnight tonight until 4.00pm tomorrow.

The public is asked to limit travel to essential journeys throughout the Orange warning and to remain indoors if possible.

A Status Yellow Rain warning comes into force at 9.00pm tonight until 5.00am tomorrow morning.

Heavy rain may lead to localised flooding.

Council crews have been deployed to inspect key high-risk areas and will continue to monitor the situation throughout the period.

Pumping arrangements are in place in known problem locations.

The Council’s Crisis Management Team, as well as it’s Severe Weather Assessment Team, will remain in place throughout the duration of the Storm and in the immediate aftermath.

Crews will be ready to mobilise across the county once the Status Red warning expires.

Due to the severity of the Storm, and the potential for widespread fallen trees, fallen power lines, damage to buildings etc, the Council expects to receive a high volume of incident reports, phone calls etc.

Incidents logged will be assessed and prioritised on an ongoing basis throughout the duration of the storm and during the recovery phase.

The M8 Blackwater Viaduct at Fermoy will be closed to traffic in both directions for the duration of the Red Weather Alert.

Traffic will be diverted via the R639 through Fermoy town centre.

The closure is expected to be in place from approximately 9.00pm tonight.

The M8 Blackwater Viaduct will re-open once it is safe to do so.

Motorists undertaking essential journeys can expect delays through Fermoy town for the duration.

All Cork County Council facilities will remain closed tomorrow.

This includes council offices, libraries, swimming pools, civic amenity sites and tourist facilities.

Telephone lines and emails will be operational wherever possible. Mallow Castle Grounds and Fermoy Town Park will be closed to the public tomorrow due to the risk of fallen trees.

These facilities will be inspected for damage before being re-opened to the public.

Dursey Cable Car is available for use by islanders only today. The Cable Car will be closed tomorrow and taken out of service.

A post storm technical inspection will need to be undertaken before it can return to service.

Issues can be reported to the Council’s Emergency Number (021) 4800048. In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.

People are reminded of the importance of securing loose objects in gardens etc to minimise the risk of flying debris.

The public should stay away from coastal areas during this period.

The Irish Coast Guard is appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”. There is a potential for wave overtopping and tidal flooding in low-lying, exposed Atlantic coastal areas.

The electricity network is expected to be severely impacted; the public are advised to ensure their mobile phone is fully charged.

ESB Networks is highlighting the dangers posed by fallen live wires and is advising the public and the emergency services to stay away from fallen cables and to report such cases to it immediately. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1800 372 999.

There is also a significant risk of disruption to telecommunications infrastructure (both mobile and landline) across the county. It is important for the public to be aware of this risk.

Uisce Éireann customers can check the website and social media channels for updates and to get in touch with any issues or concerns via their 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278.