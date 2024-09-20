Lisavaird Co-Op to open new Costcutter convenience store

LISAVAIRD Co-Op has announced the upcoming opening of a brand new, purpose-built convenience store under the Costcutter brand this September. This development is part of an extensive investment project at Lisavaird Central as the Co-Op prepares for its centenary celebrations in 2025.

The 260 square-metre space will feature a variety of offerings, including Market Street Deli, Urban Sips, 55th Street Off Licence and Freezi Licks.

The new store will offer a wide range of products and extended opening hours to serve the local area. In addition to the convenience store, a multi pump fuel station will open later this year, in partnership with East Cork Oil.

‘It has been an absolute pleasure working with Lisavaird Co-Op on the development of this Costcutter store. Our goal is for this new store to become a true community hub, offering not only great value but a wide selection of products to meet local needs. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Co-Op and the Lisavaird community,’ said Jim Barry, managing director of Barry Group.

Michael Scannell, grocery manager at Lisavaird Co-Op, added, ‘This is an exciting time for all of us at Lisavaird Co-Op.

‘The team is eager to embrace this new chapter, and we are thrilled to offer our community an enhanced shopping experience. I would like to thank the entire staff for their dedication and commitment during this transition.’

The original Lisavaird Co-Op store, which has served the community since 1925, will soon be demolished as part of the broader redevelopment plans.