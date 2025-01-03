Lisavaird Co-Op faces into centenary on back of ‘transformative’ year

LISAVAIRD Co-Op prepares to celebrate its centenary on the back of a year of remarkable progress and milestones in 2024.

This year saw significant achievements at Lisavaird to position the co-op for continued success, with the support of their board of directors, staff, and customers.

A €5.5m investment into the co-op’s new mill, led to the launch of the new Lisavaird Agri-Feeds range developed in collaboration with renowned nutrition expert Dr. Morgan Sheehy of Devenish Nutrition.

Lisavaird Mill Manager Tim Hayes told The Southern Star in September that the mill now operates ‘15 hours a day, five days a week, utilising cutting-edge technology in the control room.

Significant investment was made in the technology and equipment to guarantee we produce superior quality feed.’

The opening of a purpose-built office space this year signalled another important milestone.

Designed with collaboration and growth in mind, the new facility includes individual offices, open-plan areas and four meeting rooms named after local townlands: Tulligee, Curragh, Kilruane, and Woodfield.

The team at Lisavaird Co-Op also bid a heartfelt farewell to the original creamery building, which had been a cornerstone of Lisavaird Co-Op since 1925.

In its place now stands their newly opened convenience store and multi-pump Fuel Station, offering enhanced services and a convenient shopping experience in Lisavaird.

Lisavaird Co-Op chief executive Martin Dineen said 2024 has been a ‘transformative year for our organisation. These achievements reflect the hard work of our team and the support of our suppliers and customers. We are excited to build on this momentum as we prepare to celebrate our centenary in 2025.’

This year also saw the introduction of the Co-Op’s new branding, with modernised logo reflecting the co-ops vision for the future.

‘Lisavaird Co-Op extends its gratitude to everyone who contributed to this year’s success and are looking forward to marking 100 years of service in 2025, while honouring their roots in supporting local farmers and the wider community,’ a co-op statements said.