Line of Duty star Martin Compston spotted enjoying holiday in West Cork

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has been spotted out and about enjoying a holiday in West Cork.

The Scottish actor who played Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the hit BBC drama was snapped by Skibbereen Golf Club on Twitter ahead of a round at the Baltimore Road club.

You have the right to remain silent!! It's Detective Inspector Steve Arnott of Line of Duty aka @martin_compston coming to investigate what's going on at Skibereen Golf Club pic.twitter.com/58dC7zk9RV — Skibbereen Golf Club (@Skibbereen_Golf) August 12, 2022

Where would you be recommending for Martin to visit in West Cork?