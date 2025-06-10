Lifeguards back on local beaches

CORK County Council’s beach lifeguard teams resumed duty at 12 beaches last weekend for the 2025 bathing season.

The service will operate each weekend in June, seven days a week in July and August, and the first two weekends in September.

A query by The Southern Star last month to Cork County Council regarding bringing forward the dates of the beach lifeguard season to accommodate good weather in May was not answered.

This issue was also raised at a recent Western Committee meeting where Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) asked if the Council would consider bringing forward the beach lifeguard season to include weekend cover during the month of May.

Beach Lifeguards will raise their flags from 10.30am until 7pm to indicate that they are on duty.

The lifeguarded beaches in West Cork are Fountainstown, Inchydoney, Owenahincha, The Warren, Garrylucas, Garretstown, Tragumna and Barleycove, while the others across the county include Front Strand, Claycastle and Redbarn in Youghal and Garryvoe.

New information whiteboards will also be located outside all their lifeguard stations which will be updated daily to give members of the public information including the lifeguards on duty, wind direction, water and air temperature, tide times, sea conditions and local information about the beach

County Mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said it was a reassuring sight to see lifeguards patrolling the beaches.

‘I am encouraging everyone to enjoy our beaches safely this summer, we all have a part to play. Swim at lifeguarded beaches, pay attention to the flags, look out for one another, and listen to the lifeguards. They are the experts when it comes to tides, weather conditions and the risks.’

Last summer, the county’s lifeguards reunited 15 children with their parents.

They’re reminding parents and guardians that ‘Holding Hands Saves Lives’ and to supervise children at all times.

They’re also asking people not to bring inflatable toys to the beach.

Council chief executive Moira Murrell added that inflatable boats, beds and toys are unsafe to use on open water.

‘This is due to our temperate climate together with strong and changeable winds throughout most of the summer. If you are going to the beach this summer, plan your trip in advance and always have safety in mind.’

The Water Safety Flag system advises:

• A red over yellow flag means the lifeguards are on duty.

• Swim between the red and yellow flags close and parallel to the shore as this is the area that the lifeguards are patrolling.

• A red flag indicates that swimming is not advised.

• Black and white chequered flags mark the area for surfing only.

•No flag means no Lifeguard Service.

For daily updates on conditions and flags flying at each beach visit ‘Cork Co Co Beachguards’ on Facebook, further water safety information can be found on Waters Safety Ireland’s website www.watersafety.ie