Libraries, Council pools, Motor Tax and tourism offices closed until further notice

ALL Cork County Council libraries, swimming pools (including Dunmanway) and tourism offices will be closed with immediate effect until Sunday March 29th.

Cork Motor Tax Office will also close with immediate effect. The online service, www.motortax.ie, will continue to operate, as will the postal service: Motor Tax Postal, Model Business Park, Model Farm Road, Cork. Queries will also continue to be taken by phone at 021-4544566 or by email at [email protected]

Cork County Council Payments Office in Mallow, Clonakilty and Cork County Hall will be open while access to other services will be restricted to appointment only with effect from Monday March 16th.

Over 120 Council services can be accessed online and Cork County Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services in the interests of public health.

General information Cork County Council services can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie or visit www.YourCouncil.ie to access online services. Queries will continue to be taken by telephone on 021 4276891, by post and by email. A full list of contact details can be found online at www.corkcoco.ie. Further updates will issue across the Council’s social media accounts.

Cork County Council will endeavour to facilitate appointments if the query cannot be dealt with through the alternative service delivery channels. However, members of the public are encouraged to use the various online and telephone services.

Cork tourist attractions closed from immediate effect are:

• Michael Collins House Clonakilty

• Dursey Island Cable Car

• Kinsale Museum

• Camden Fort Meagher

• Skibbereen Heritage Centre

• Spike Island

• Youghal Lighthouse

• Youghal Clock Gate Tower

• Cobh Heritage Centre

• St Mary’s Collegiate Church

• Bridgetown Abbey, Castletownroche

• Mallow Castle