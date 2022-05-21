Letters to the Editor: The NMH ‘should not even be called a hospital’

EDITOR – I find it unbelievable that media commentators and politicians in this country are objecting to the words ‘clinically appropriate’ in the constitution for the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

Seriously, are we proposing that this State-sponsored maternity hospital carry out ‘clinically inappropriate procedures’ – even ones leading to fatal consequences?

There is a word for deliberately killing someone, and it is not ‘healthcare’. Sadly, no media outlet has been bold enough to name it, for what it is.

How quickly we have forgotten the actions of doctor Josef Mengele – the Angel of Death in Auschwitz – who had no regard for the health and safety consequences of his procedures.

Are we witnessing the ‘Mengelisation’ of healthcare in this multi-billion euro development? Whatever it is that the State is investing in on behalf of the Irish people, it ought not be called a hospital, nor should it be funded by the Department of Health.

Let’s have a reality check here.

With over 20,000 Irish lives been ended, in accordance with State policy, in the first three years of the operation of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018, resulting in lowering the birth rate such that we are no longer replacing ourselves as a people, not alone are we failing to follow the medical (clinical) science, we are clearly on the wrong side of history.

Gearóid Duffy,

Lee Road,

Cork.

Marty should keep his comments to himself

EDITOR – Is it time to put long-standing Eurovision host Marty Whelan out to pasture?

He is engaging in highly excessive commentary during the song contest, to the point where we may need to rename the contest ‘Martyvision’ – such is the non-stop nature of his remarks from end-to-end of the programme.

Even where the acts were being summed up before final voting, you could barely hear the acts themselves in lieu of Marty’s jokes and barstool idle commentary. Even where the songs are coming to an end, but have not completely finished, he is overdubbing them and interposing on them.

He also cannot stop editing the Eurovision’s hosts or acts themselves as they appear on stage.

The commentator may also be costing us votes in the Eurovision by his glib remarks, sarcastic wit and satire — which may not go down well with other countries and their populations. Or may go down very badly indeed and put a bad taste in the mouths of other countries which consequently take a dim view of Ireland.

Countries do not want their acts made or poked fun at and may be retaliating by rejecting Ireland again and again? Some of his comments are derogatory in nature and one gets the impression that he is trying to deride or degrade other acts so our own entry can succeed! In fact, ideally, RTÉ or any other Eurovision broadcasters should not be allowed to commentate on the contest at all — other than the show’s hosts.

There is a big difference between Lyric FM and the Eurovision, where the stakes are much higher, but unfortunately RTÉ have not explained the difference to our host.

Maurice Fitzgerald,

Shanbally,

Co Cork.

Is rural Ireland really coming under attack?

EDITOR – The robe of victimhood does not spend much time on its hanger in an Irish person’s wardrobe.

‘Turfgate’ has created self-styled victims of those for whom a simple explanation based on factual evidence of the need for the introduction of a clear air measure is beyond their comprehension.

Once again rural Ireland is under attack. Or is it?

The ban on the commercial sale of turf will only affect a sliver of the Irish population.

Local turf usage for home heating will continue while the day on the bog will remain.

Rural Ireland is devoid of local and national politicians who can articulate the views of those of us, not in the maw of the farming industry, who live in the countryside and who understand and engage with modern thinking.

The Irish countryside does not rely solely on farming interests, who are aided by performing-to-the-gallery politicians, in order to function.

These ruddy-complexioned citizens of the soil with a low world horizon believe they are owed a living, regardless of external society changes.

Removing turf from the home heating drop-down menu will save lives while improving Irish air quality.

Decommissioning the turf-cutting machinery while returning to the local use of the Sleán is a move to reduce the death total of the real victims of climatic injustice – those people who entered God’s acre well before their time on Earth expiry date.

John Tierney,

Ashtown,

Fews,

Co Waterford.

Parties must engage to find solutions

EDITOR – Sinn Fein has emerged as the largest party in the North of Ireland and it has to be respected by all other parties.

The reality of course is the DUP is refusing to accept the democratic will of the large majority who voted for parties which want a functioning government while issues around the protocol are addressed.

It is also denying those voters a power sharing executive at a time when the health service is desperate for support and many families are struggling with rising energy and food bills.

It is also intolerable that a €330m funding pot cannot be distributed to those most in need and government departments cannot plan vital services in the absence of a budget.

On a political level experience, the DUP should not place any faith in prime minister boris Johnson delivering any changes it wants to override the protocol and souring relations with European partners and undermining the UK’s credibility internationally.

It would be much more constructive to re-engage with other parties to find solutions.

After all, this is what they were elected to do.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.