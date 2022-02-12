Letters to the Editor: Marking 100 years of founding An Garda Síochána

EDITOR – This month marks the centenary of the founding of An Garda Síochána in February 1922. After a rudimentary training and in the midst of a bitter civil war, young patriotic unarmed members of the ‘Civic Guard’ (the vast majority having come from the ranks of the IRA), were dispatched to towns and villages across the country to maintain the peace in the emerging new State.

The last words written by Michael Collins in his pocket field diary, jotted down in Cork the night before he was shot, were: ‘It would be a big thing to get Civic Guards both here and in Limerick. Civil administration urgent everywhere in the south. The people are splendid.’

To mark the centenary year we, the undersigned, hope to compile an illustrated record of the force in the West Cork Division, which covers an area from Kinsale to the Beara peninsula, and up to Macroom. We would like to hear from any readers who may have photographs, interesting stories, or memorabilia which they would like to share with us.

We would be particularly interested in material relating to the early years of the 1920s and 30s, but anything over the last 100 years would be greatly appreciated.

Any material used will be acknowledged in a forthcoming publication.

Tony McCarthy, Leap

Pat Meany, Macroom

Deadline to apply for heritage grants

EDITOR – It is with concern for Kilcoe ruined medieval church that I write this letter to say that one wall on the south facing aspect is now beginning to crumble under the weight of foliage which has built up over the past few years.

What a pity to lose such a wonderful piece of our heritage. If action is not taken soon, it will be lost for ever.

Examples of other church ruins where work was done successfully can be seen at Kilcrohane, the Abbey in Skibbereen or, more recently, the work which was done on Innishannon church ruin.

Cork County Council, under the Heritage Council, have a number of community schemes and grants available for preserving monuments.

One of these schemes is called ‘Adopt a Monument’ and the closing date is Wednesday February 16th at 5pm.

Brigid O’Brien,

Lisheen,

Church Cross,

Skibbereen.

How is my smartmeter connected if I’ve no cover?

EDITOR – Recently I was contacted by TLI, who are working on behalf of the ESB to install smartmeters, in the Munster area.

I asked how the system works and they said it uses the same network and system as my mobile phone. I was surprised because there is no mobile reception (from any network) at my meter box, and I know many households across West Cork that are in the same situation.

So I asked had they any connection issues across West Cork and they said absolutely no problems whatsoever.

I then asked if the smartmeter could be used as a hotspot, it seems strange that the ESB could connect to the internet without difficulty, while many households struggle with very poor internet connection.

But it appears that using the smartmeter as a hotspot (to connect to the internet) is not possible.

I wonder how can a smartmeter connect freely to the internet in areas where mobile coverage is zero?

Is it a case that the power output of the smartmeter can be adjusted to bridge the connection gap, and it in effect becomes a small mobile phone mast?

TLI has told me that the output of the smartmeter is the same as a baby monitor, and this may well be the case, in areas with very good mobile phone coverage.

But how a system that relies on good mobile phone coverage can go into an area with no reception and still work perfectly is beyond me.

Can anyone shed any light on this great mystery?

Dolf D’hondt,

Glandart,

Bantry

Violence against women is now another epidemic

EDITOR – Thank you for keeping the problem of female abuse top priority. It is an epidemic that needs to be addressed NOW. Not with speeches but with action, with fully educated justices and 911 calls that get answered.

With education in the schools and with men in authority standing tall and changing the way women are spoken about and treated.

Education, Education, Education!

Lorelie Rabbitt-Tomko,

Skibbereen.

After Golfgate, what about the court of public opinion?

EDITOR – ‘Golfgate’ has been disposed of in a court of law.

What about the court of public opinion?

Politicians rely on the public for votes. Although it seems some have chosen to forget that, for now.

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown,

Cork.