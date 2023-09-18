LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Ambulance service started recruiting in March

EDITOR – I would like to add some information to your piece on paramedic recruitment in the last edition of The Southern Star.

The premise that the National Ambulance Service has not been recruiting qualified paramedics is incorrect, as the latest competition was run at the end of March 2023 and was advertised through the National Ambulance Service’s social media channels and on the HSE’s dedicated jobs website. The successful applicants from this recruitment competition are due to join our service this October.

As well as this, the National Ambulance Service has run, or will soon run, competitions for student paramedics, emergency medical controllers, intermediate care operatives and a range of other administrative, educational or managerial positions.

I would encourage anyone keen on joining our service to follow the National Ambulance Service on Facebook and Twitter/X as all campaigns will be advertised there.

It’s a rewarding place to work, dedicated to making a real impact on lives and helping people in their greatest time of need.

Niall Noonan,

National Ambulance Service,

Dublin 24.

Glad to see thousands went to Wolfe Tones

EDITOR – I first went to hear the Wolfe Tones in the Four Courts hotel in Dublin in 1964 as a very young lad and I was blown away by their music and singing.

They sing about our past heroes of the 20s and write a lot of their own songs and are a great influence on upcoming groups.

They sang We’re on the One Road and The Streets of New York plus Grace, which was also sung by Rod Stewart and Erin Sands, grand-daughter of MP Bobby Sands, who was one of the 10 hunger strikers who died in the H Blocks of Long Kesh. I was glad I could make his funeral. So I was delighted to hear about the thousands who went to hear them at the Electric Picnic and hear of our historical past through their songs and music, although it drew criticism from Joe Duffy and Bertie Ahern.

We, in the rebel county of Cork, say long live the Wolfe Tones. It was music that kept our spirits high – the songs of you and I.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

Commission acted on very spurious science

EDITOR – As a young farmer I can remember listening to the news and hearing that the Irish Minister for Agriculture, Austin Deasy, was holding up an EEC meeting in Brussels until Irish farmers got a better deal.

These marathon meetings went on until 4am or 5am. It must be a sign of the ‘green’ times that the present Minister refuses to burn the midnight oil, and capitulates to the European Commission by a virtual meeting.

They acted on very spurious science.

Do they think that cutting cattle numbers will magically improve water quality?

Did he consult with the monitoring reports done on the Argideen and Bridewell tributaries in an intensive dairying region in West Cork?

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon.

Recalling my father’s role in Schull school

EDITOR – Schull Community College is 40 years old this weekend. The site was given as a gift to the VEC at the time by the Church of Ireland in Schull.

My father Mr Oscar Attridge spent much time dedicated to this project. He was a member of the Church of Ireland in Schull and of the local Development Association.

He was responsible for getting the site for the school building free of charge. He would want to be respected for such work. He passed away in 2015. The field was used for horses grazing from his caravan site prior to this project.

Sarah Attridge,

Colla Road, Schull.

A warm welcome for our new GP in Beara

EDITOR – Weather-wise, what a beautiful start we had to September with some extra glorious autumnal sunshine, especially here on the Beara peninsula which was really further enhanced with the arrival of Dr Nicola from South Africa to join Dr Fiona in her practice in The Haven Medical Centre in Castletownbere.

I’m very sure that Dr Nicola, her husband and children will be warmly welcomed by the people of the Beara.

I wish them the very best with many years of a successful practice.

Michael O’Sullivan,

Kilkinnikin Upper, Allihies.