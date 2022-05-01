Letters to the Editor: A reminder of Cope’s annual golf classic fundraiser

EDITOR – Could I take a few minutes to remind your readers that the annual Cope Golf Classic is one of the highlights of our fundraising calendar? People supported by our organisation will be joining teams of golfers and taking to the course this summer to raise funds to empower people with an intellectual disability and/or autism. We support 2,800 people all across the county, and many hundreds in West Cork.

The classic takes place at Lee Valley Golf and Country Club on June 9th and 10th, in this the 26th year of the event.

It has raised more than €1.7m over the years funding projects and programmes and last year’s event raised over €59,000.

We are proud to have people we support competing once again. Sport is a great equaliser and it is also a fantastic way to start conversations around rights and equality for people with an intellectual disability and/or autism.

Our aim at Cope Foundation is to work with the people we support, helping them to live the lives of their choosing, whether that’s playing sport, living independently or reaching their own personal goals.

The golf classic is always a great day out and we would encourage the business community in West Cork, along with groups of friends or families, to register a team.

Golfers are in with a chance of winning an all-electric Peugeot e2008 SUV in the Hole in One competition, sponsored by Johnson & Perrott Motor Group and there will also be a Nearest The Pin competition sponsored by Carbery, along with the Longest Drive competition sponsored by First South Credit Union, and goodie bags from Lidl.

All the details are on our website at cope-foundation.ie and the cost for a team of four is €1,000 which includes green fees, refreshments, a three-course meal, goodie bags and competition entry.

We really hope the community of West Cork and beyond will come out in force to support our fundraising this year and we thank your readers for their continued support.

Sean Abbott,

Chief executive,

Cope Foundation,

Bonnington,

Cork

Ireland’s history has parallels with Ukraine

EDITOR – Recently, Ireland marked 100 years of hard-won independence.

We would not accept another State determining our foreign and security policy – just as Ukraine has the sovereign right to choose its own policies.

The shameful misrepresentation of our history needs to be challenged.

A century ago, Britain’s then PM, Lloyd George, threatened immediate and terrible war on the Irish people if the Irish delegates did not accept the treaty which would annex the north of our country and leave the remaining 26 counties partitioned a dominion of the British Empire.

The new Free State government accepted the interference of a foreign power in the affairs and security of our country.

They then turned their guns and cannons on the Rebels who had fought a hard-won freedom because of their refusal to surrender any part of our small country.

British military support weapons and finance then helped the Free State government to win this terrible Civil War which would cement 100 years of British misrule in Ireland, with terrible consequences for the North of Ireland – left at the mercy of a foreign power.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

Criminals in warm cells while the rest struggle

EDITOR – At a time when many law bidding citizens struggle to put food on the table for themselves and children, and are finding it more and more difficult to pay for heat clothes etc, we have a situation where convicted criminals not only have the comfort of heated cells – tea/coffee making facilities, but also TV including sports channels and Netflix. And all at taxpayers’ expense.

In addition, education facilities are also provided. We are told Ireland is a democracy. Who decided that convicted criminals should live in relative comfort while the families of taxpayers struggle.I suggest we, as voters, need to put these questions to politicians.

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown, Cork.

The West’s hypocrisy over Russia is wrong

EDITOR – If Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine is entirely wrong, how can Western Europe justify paying over €1bn to Russia every day for oil and gas? I am at the moment reading a book about Abraham Lincoln. It is just like justifying slavery because ‘we need the slaves to pick the cotton’.

If Putin’s war is wrong, we must stop buying his oil. Full stop!

Condemning Putin’s war, while at the same time paying for his war, is pure hypocrisy.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon.