LETTER: Supported more people to help themselves

SIR – Through your pages, can I express my sincere thanks to your readers, for their support and generosity to Self Help Africa over the past year.

2019 was an historic year – we raised more funds and helped more people than ever before in the 50 years history of our organisation. During the year we supported more than 350,000 rural poor households – approximately 3.8m people – to grow more and earn more from their small farms.

With the support and kindness of people right across Ireland - people who donated funds, organised events, volunteered at collections and also walked, climbed, ran and even baked (!) on our behalf - we were able to help hundreds of thousands of households in some of the poorest parts of Africa to provide better for their families.

In Africa, as in Ireland, small-scale farming can be a risky and unreliable business. While yields might increase in one year, prices too can fluctuate, making it a challenging occupation from which to provide for a family.

For that reason we continue to rely on your support, so that we can bring the best of agricultural advise and appropriate technologies, so that we can introduce new and profitable crops, and so that we can provide small business loans to enterprising people in sub-Saharan Africa – allowing farmers to earn more, create jobs, and lift their families and communities out of poverty.

None of our work could happen without the generous support of the Irish public. As we approach 2020, can I extend my heartfelt 'thank you' again to your readers, and wish you all a safe and peaceful Christmas and New Year.

Ray Jordan, CEO,

Self Help Africa

Kingsbridge House,

17-22 Parkgate Street,

Dublin 8.