Letter asks businesses not to support Pride

A TRANS+ Pride group has condemned the recent circulation of a letter to businesses across West Cork which asks them not to support future Pride events in the area.

The letter, which has been seen by The Southern Star, purports to be from a ‘group of West Cork parents and individuals’.

It comes at a time when the Crime Victims Helpline (CVH) annual report shows an increase of 78% in contacts relating to LGBTQ+ hate crime and racist crime in 2022.

It also comes at a time when far-right organisations are attempting to ramp up support in this country. Anti-trans and homophobic chants were made by members of a group who protested aggressively outside Leinster House earlier this month.

The letter circulated in West Cork states that while ‘diversion and inclusion are very important’ they feel that it is very unfair that the LGBTQ+ community should demand such special treatment over and above any other minority group.

‘A whole month and more of highly overt displays and publicity is afforded to no other group that we are aware of. Pride and LGBTQ+ has become a highly political movement now promoting extreme and controversial ideologies which are portrayed as fact.’

They went on to claim that ‘certain ideologies and behaviours bring promoted by this movement are not only extremely confusing for children and teenagers but also potentially harmful and dangerous’.

They also expressed concern about the many ‘Rainbow Reads books which are available to 12-17 year olds in libraries, bookshops and schools.’

The letter concluded by asking West Cork businesses and organisations to consider very carefully whether it is appropriate for them to support this ‘highly contentious political movement’ before they get involved in next year’s Pride.

‘Many people who feel strongly about this will avoid businesses displaying rainbow flags, partly with a view to protecting their children from exposure to this damaging ideology.’

However, Trans+ Pride Cork said they believe the letter writers’ lack of integrity is evidenced by their unwillingness to put their names to the unproven ad uncited claims.

‘We have identified the primary author of the letter as an early years educator based out of town in West Cork,’ they said.

‘We are deeply concerned that an individual with responsibility for the education of young minds is overseeing the proliferation of hateful misinformation throughout the West Cork region.’

‘We hope and believe that LGBTQ+ people are very much supported by communities in West Cork, capable of critical thinking and discernment required to refute the falsehoods in this letter,’ they added.

Labour party representative, Clonakilty-based Evie Nevin, said it was awful that such a letter was sent out to businesses asking them not to support Pride events in West Cork.

‘It’s certainly not reflective of West Cork and its melting pots of cultures and background,’ she said.

‘It’s always been a welcoming place and it seems like small minds buying into lots of lies,’ added Evie.