Lesser known war stories recounted in new history book

A NEW book which uncovers the lesser known stories of the War of Independence in the Behagh and Dunmanway areas was officially launched in Castletown Kinneigh Hall by Colum Cronin, chair of Coppeen Archaeological Historical and Cultural Society.

Troubled Times in Behagh by Seamus Coakley covers topic such as the complexities of informer networks, clandestine IRA training camps, killings as well as the role of Cumann na mBan during this important period in history.

This isn’t the Toom native’s first foray into writing having previously written the history of Diarmuid O’Mathunas GAA Club as well as various articles for the Coppeen Journal.

Seamus said that he became interested in documenting local events as his father was involved in the revolutionary period at the time.

Colum Cronin said that by combining vivid storytelling with deep insight, Seamus gives voice to the ordinary men and women who shaped extraordinary events, many of whom never spoke of their actions again.

Dr Meryn O’Driscoll from the School of History at UCC said that Seamus Coakley’s dedication to the craft of historical enquiry, drawing on extensive local knowledge and rich is sources is manifest.

‘His thoughtful book will leave readers re-evaluating events in revolutionary West Cork. This fine book carefully sifts evidence in the pursuit of balance and sensitivity. It is a must read for anyone interested in this transformational period,’ said Dr O’Driscoll.

Meanwhile, OM History Consultant Michelle O’Mahony said she is delighted to see that the women of Behagh and the surrounding areas were given due recognition in Seamus’ work.

‘He draws together personal reflections and reminiscences of those that heard the facts first hand of the revolutionary period while also evaluating the evidence and undertaking research. Seamus has ensured this area of our local history will be available for future generations to come.’

Troubled Times in Behagh is available in all local book shops.