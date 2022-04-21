Launch of Dick Barrett centenary commemoration events

ALL roads lead to Bandon on Friday April 22nd to mark the official launch of the Dick Barrett Centenary Commemoration.

The Munster Arms is the venue for the official launch night, hosted by the Dick Barrett Commemoration Committee who will unveil their extensive programme of events planned for the centenary year of Barrett’s death in 2022.

At national level, Barrett was part of the IRA’s general headquarters staff where he was assistant quartermaster general to Liam Mellows during the War of Independence.

The commemorative series will be launched by Frank Murphy, former secretary of the Cork County GAA Board. Frank has given many a memorable oration in the past about the prominent IRA volunteers and it is apt that a stalwart GAA icon such as Murphy should kick off the commemoration of a man who dedicated much of his short life to the GAA in Knockavilla.

The objective and purpose of the Committee is to share, remember and reflect on the sacrifices made during those fateful years.

Barrett, along with three other anti-treaty IRA members, was executed by the Free State as reprisal for the death of TD Sean Hales, despite having no hand themselves in the shooting.

Barrett was one of the leading officers of the IRA in Munster during the War of Independence, going on to serve on the IRA’s general headquarters staff. He opposed the Treaty and paid with his life for this on December 8th 1922, in Mountjoy Jail.

Guests on the night of the launch night can look forward to learning about the extensive programme of events and initiatives planned for the commemorative year ahead – from information sessions, to education programmes with local schools, custom tours of Spike Island, publication of books, and also the announcement of a high profile special guest for the oration at the graveside on December 4th.

Anyone looking to learn more, get involved or support financially is invited to attend. All contributions on the night will be on a voluntary basis.

The committee is seeking memorabilia from the time, including the War of Independence and Civil War, and if it could be brought along on the night for display.

For updates on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, the public can follow ‘Richard ‘Dick’ Barrett Centenary Commemorations, or email [email protected]