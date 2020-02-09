Large crowds due at 85th annual Timoleague ploughing match

ALL roads lead to Timoleague this Sunday (February 9th) for the area’s annual ploughing match.

Impressively, this is the 85th year of the event which makes it one of the longest running in the country, as well as being one of the most well attended.

Timoleague is one of the areas in West Cork which boasts a rich heritage of ploughing, something which has been safely passed and guarded from generation to generation.

The event’s hard-working committee will once again deliver a fun day out this Sunday and promise it will appeal to both serious ploughing enthusiasts, and those looking for a family day out and fresh air.

As well as quality competitions taking place, there will be entertainment on site including a bouncy castle and refreshments.

John Walsh, committee member, thanked local famer Colin Bateman, Barry’s Hall, who has provided the site for the event once again this year.

He also extended the committee’s best wishes to their long-standing PRO John Sexton who is currently recovering from hip surgery.

John is well known throughout Cork, and the entire country, for his passion for ploughing and will be sorely missed from Sunday’s match.

The ploughing season continues with Clogagh’s match taking place on February 16th while Kilbrittain (county match) is in the calendar for February 23rd.

Cahermore was postponed last Sunday, February 2nd due to adverse weather conditions.

For updates and results see West Cork Ploughing Association’s Facebook page.



