LABOUR OF LOCKDOWN: Dominic’s in the frame

December 29th, 2021 7:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

Skibbereen-based Dominic Casey has fulfilled a 30-year dream by opening his first photography exhibition at Cork Airport. Although taking pictures for over 30 years, Dominic, who works as a marketing manager at Access Credit Union, only began selling prints in 2020 after people discovered his Instagram account. ‘When the world could not visit West Cork, I decided to offer a piece of West Cork to the world by starting an Instagram account to share photos of my walks with my wife Gemma and our two children,’ he said.                         (Photo: Darragh Kane)

