KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: The State Pension

Q. What is deferring the State Pension (Contributory)?

A. The State Pension (Contributory) is paid to people from the age of 66 who have enough PRSI contributions. Since January 2024, you can choose to start claiming your State Pension (Contributory) anytime from the age of 66, and you can defer your start date up until you turn 70.

Q. Why would I defer the start date for my State Pension (Contributory)?

A. During deferral, you can continue to work and make PRSI contributions to increase your personal rate of payment or meet the qualifying condition of 520 (10 years) contributions for State Pension (Contributory). This means that deferring your State Pension (Contributory) can help you to qualify for the State Pension (Contributory) if you didn’t qualify at age 66, or get a higher rate of State Pension (Contributory) than what you would have got at age 66.

It is important to know how many PRSI contributions you have before you choose the start date for your pension. The Department of Social Protection has a record; you can ask for a copy using MyWelfare.ie; for this you need a verified MyGovID account. Alternatively, you can telephone the PRSI records section at 0818 690690 for a copy of your record, which your local Citizens Information Centre will help you to interpret.

Q. Who can defer their State Pension (Contributory)?

A. If you were born on or after 1958, you can choose to claim the State Pension (Contributory) anytime between the ages of 66 and 70. Once you start claiming your State Pension (Contributory), you can no longer choose to defer your pension claim, even if you keep working. This is because you don’t pay PRSI once you start getting your pension.

Q. What are the current rates of deferred State Pension (Contributory)?

A. If you choose to start claiming your pension between age 67 and 70, you may be entitled to a higher rate of State Pension (Contributory). Your pension rate depends on the age you are when you start getting your pension. If you don’t qualify for the maximum rate, you may get a reduced rate.

Q. How many PRSI contributions can I make during deferral?

During deferral, you can continue to make PRSI contributions to increase your personal rate of payment or meet the qualifying condition of 520 contributions for State Pension (Contributory). However, you will not be able to increase your contributions past the current maximum of 2080 (40 years).

Q. Can I get a social welfare payment during the deferral period?

If you defer claiming your State Pension (Contributory) up to the age of 70, and you meet the other qualifying conditions for the payment below, you can get a number of alternative social welfare payments. If you are already getting one of these payments when you defer your pension, you can continue getting it for as long as you’re entitled to it.