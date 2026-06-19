KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Tenants’ rights in rented homes

You have the right to live in your home without disturbance. If noise from neighbours or other tenants is a problem, ask them to stop and inform your landlord. If the issue continues, you can make a formal complaint. Your home must meet certain basic safety and quality standards. You are entitled to get a rent book from your landlord.

Your landlord can only enter your home with your permission. Repairs or inspections should be arranged in advance, unless there is an emergency. If the property is being sold, you must allow viewings, but they must be arranged with you beforehand.

If you pay for repairs that are the landlord’s responsibility, you should be reimbursed for them. You can have visitors stay overnight or for short periods unless your tenancy agreement says otherwise.

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You are entitled to receive proper notice if your tenancy is being ended. Your landlord must give you at least 90 days’ notice before reviewing the rent, and there are rules on how often this can happen.

You can refer disputes to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) without being penalised. All rental homes must have a Building Energy Rating (BER) showing how energy-efficient the property is.

What is security of tenure?

Security of tenure is a tenant’s right to stay in rented accommodation for a set amount of time. It applies automatically when you have been renting for six months and haven’t received a valid notice of termination from your landlord in that time. Since March 1st this year, you can stay up to six years after renting for six months without getting a valid notice of termination.

What are tenants’ responsibilities?

As a tenant you must pay your rent on time and pay any other charges that are specified in the letting agreement. You are obliged to keep the property in good order and tell the landlord if repairs are needed. You must give the landlord access (by appointment) for routine inspections and viewings if they are selling the property. You must avoid causing damage or nuisance and make sure that you do not cause the landlord to be in breach of (breaking) the law You must also comply with any special terms in your tenancy agreement.

Can a landlord end a tenancy of minimum duration?

Larger landlords can only end a tenancy of minimum duration if the tenants are not meeting their obligations, such as paying rent or the property is no longer suitable ie now too small for a family.

Smaller landlords can only end a tenancy during the six-year period of a TMD if the tenant is not meeting their obligations; the property is no longer suitable for the tenant; the landlord is experiencing hardship (homelessness, bankruptcy etc); the landlord needs the property for themselves or an immediate family member to live in.