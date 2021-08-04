Kinsale’s posh loos will cost €3.50

SPENDING a penny in Kinsale is set to get a lot posher with plans by a local man to expand his attended, private restroom and showers business to the town by next year.

John Nagle is behind the recently launched ‘U-luu’ which is proving very popular in Clifden in Co Galway where it costs €3.50 for a toilet visit, while a shower will set you back €15.

Speaking to The Southern Star, John said the reaction to U-luu was mixed at the start, but has been very positive since.

‘They are pretty busy and it’s very handy for people in campervans who don’t have access to showers, as well as bikers,’ said John.

He said he is now talking to a few people in his native Kinsale to see how he can bring the service there. ‘Our plan is to be live in Kinsale by next May. The real value of the town is that it has a longer tourist season than most other towns.’

John is also eager to set up an U-luu in Cork city but is finding it difficult to find a suitable site.He now has six towns across the country earmarked for his posh loos.

‘The beauty of these restrooms is that they are cleaned every time they are used, by trained staff. The whole idea here is to make it a completely different experience – safe and clean and ideal for families too.’

John has plans to introduce a yearly subscription of €100 for people to avail of the various restrooms and save money.

‘If people are willing to pay for it, then they can get a lovely experience.’

Cllr Kevin Murphy, who has been vocal about getting new public toilets for the town, said he would welcome U-luu and added that Garrettstown could also be an ideal location due to the number of campervans at the area.

‘If it’s a facility that those in motorhomes could use, it would be welcome,’ said Cllr Murphy.