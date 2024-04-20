Kinsale’s Charles Fort is Cork’s top ticket

KINSALE’S Charles Fort is the most popular ticketed State-run attraction in Cork and in Ireland’s top 10, according to the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The OPW said that the fort attracted 96,253 visitors last year, up from 86,704 in 2022, as a result putting it 10th on the list of most popular attractions.

Garinish Island in Glengarriff had 67,630 visitors recorded in 2023, up from 63,027.

Nationally there were 15.3m recorded visitors last year, to OPW sites, up from 15m in 2022.

One of West Cork’s most popular private attractions – Bantry House – has reopened for the summer season.